30 November 2023

Japanese star Equinox retired to stud

By NewsChain Sport
30 November 2023

Equinox, the world’s highest-rated racehorse, has been retired to stud.

The four-year-old was a stunning winner of the Japan Cup in Tokyo last Sunday, showing an electric turn of foot to win by four lengths from a field full of previous Group and Grade One winners.

That victory saw Tetsuya Kimuda’s charge extend his winning streak to six, with the son of Kitasan Black last suffering defeat when edged out in the Japanese Derby in May of last year.

Equinox has since won two editions of the Tenno Sho (Autumn), the Arima Kinen and Takarazuka Kinen at home, with his sole international success coming in the Dubai Sheema Classic back in March, when he easily accounted for Ralph Beckett’s dual Group One winner Westover by three and a half lengths.

The colt retires having won more than £14million in prize money and his regular rider Christophe Lemaire paid tribute in a social media post illustrated with a picture of the pair after their latest Tokyo victory.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Equinox: ‘keep safe guys, I did my time!’ Christophe: ‘you reached the top partner, retirement well deserved. Enjoy! And thank you.'”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK’s first human case of swine flu strain H1N2 detected

news

Hancock ‘knew tiers wouldn’t work’, Covid inquiry hears

news

Snow set to fall on parts of UK ahead of Christmas period

news