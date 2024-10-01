Japanese support growing ahead of Al Riffa’s Arc date

Joseph O’Brien is appreciative of all the support he has received from Japan as Al Riffa prepares to tackle the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

So far Europe’s richest middle-distance prize has eluded Japanese raiders, with both Nakayama Festa (2010) and Orfevre (2012 and 2013) both silver medallists in recent years and Through Seven Seas fourth behind Ace Impact 12 months ago.

This year it is Irish Champion Stakes third Shin Emperor who will primarily carry Japanese hopes, but O’Brien’s four-year-old has a distinct connection with Masaaki Matsushima part of the ownership and decorated Japanese jockey Yutaka Take taking the ride.

O’Brien finished no better than fifth in the Arc during his career in the saddle, but hopes improve on that with Al Riffa, in what he regards “as big a race as there is anywhere in the world”.

“We have definitely had lots of well wishes from Japan and especially on social media we’ve had plenty of messages wishing us luck,” said O’Brien.

“It’s a pleasure to have the support of plenty of Japanese racing fans and hopefully we can do them proud at the weekend.

“It’s as big a race as there is anywhere in the world and it would rank right at the top as good as any if we could win it. I’m very happy to be going there with a live chance and hopefully the horse does us proud.”

Al Riffa’s big-race pilot Take is no stranger to riding in the ParisLongchamp feature and has visited O’Brien’s Owning Hill base to put the son of Wootton Bassett through his paces.

O’Brien continued: “Take is a legendary jockey with lots of experience riding in the Arc. He came to Ireland to sit on the horse last week and they seemed to have a very good relationship.

“It’s a real pleasure for me to have Yutaka riding Al Riffa and we have really felt the good wishes from all of Japan since their involvement in the horse. It’s special.”

Al Riffa is as short as 8-1 for Arc glory following his five-length success in the Grosser Preis von Berlin in August.

That was just his second Group One victory, but he has long been a consistent operator at the higher levels and his handler hopes he can follow in the footsteps of Danedream, who won the Hoppegarten event in 2011 before striking in the French capital.

“I think it is probably fair to say he has been slightly underrated,” added O’Brien.

“Even though he has won two Group Ones he has also ran some outstanding races and, to be quite honest, has run quite well almost every time.

“I think since Germany everybody has appreciated him and he has been spoken about as a live contender for the Arc, so that is really great for the horse and I’m proud to have a horse like him.

“To win a race like the Arc would be so special but we’re just hoping to run a good race, be competitive and then we’ll see what will happen on the day.”

We always thought potentially he was a horse for this, it's been in the back of our mind for some time

Al Riffa has showcased his skills in a variety of conditions, leaving connections feeling at ease heading into the weekend’s showpiece contest.

O’Brien said: “Soft ground isn’t a disadvantage. He has handled a variety of conditions well in the past.

“When he was behind Ace Impact last year (at Deauville) it was pretty firm, but when he won his Group One as a two-year-old it was quite soft.

“We always thought he was a horse that would suit the Arc as he had the speed to run over shorter distances and he had lots of stamina in his pedigree.

“So we always thought potentially he was a horse for this, it’s been in the back of our mind for some time.”