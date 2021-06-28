Jarvis looking towards Falmouth run for Lady Bowthorpe
15:02pm, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Lady Bowthorpe is to seek Group One glory against her own sex in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on July 9 as long as the ground is suitable.
The five-year-old mare was runner-up to Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on her first try at the top level when taking on colts and geldings.
She ran against other females on her latest start when second to Indie Angel in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Trainer William Jarvis reports Lady Bowthorpe, owned by music agent Emma Banks, to have taken that race well.
“She’s come out of it pretty well and we’re very pleased with her,” said the Newmarket handler.
“Providing the ground isn’t too quick, she’ll go for the Falmouth Stakes at the July meeting.”