Jasour making good progress after being forced out of Goodwood

Clive Cox has issued a positive bulletin on Jasour following the gallops injury that ruled him out of a shot at the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

The three-year-old was poised to drop back to five furlongs for the Group Two event having been supplemented into the contest at a cost of £20,000.

However, he suffered an untimely setback while completing his final pre-race preparations in Lambourn on Wednesday which saw him cruelly sat on the sidelines as Big Evs sprinted to victory on the Sussex Downs two days later.

“It was a very unfortunate situation but I’m very pleased it has gone the right way, and over the last 24 hours especially it has improved a lot,” said Cox.

“It was really bad timing for something of that nature to happen and we are looking forward to things carrying on continuing as normal I hope over the next week. It has responded favourably.”

Jasour holds an entry for both Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes over six furlongs on September 7 and the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh a week later over the minimum distance.

Cox is still to decide which direction his colt may head next, while it is also too early to say if connections would consider a second supplementary for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York later this month.

“Let’s see how he is,” continued Cox, when asked about future plans.

“He is in the Haydock sprint and the Flying Five, but we will just see how the next week goes before we make any conclusions about which direction we’re heading in.

“I’m pleased he is responding favourably and if it keeps going that way we will have plenty of options open. We’ll see how things develop over the next week and that will clear our minds on the path and way forward from here.”