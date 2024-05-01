Jasour stakes Commonwealth claim with smooth success

Jasour showcased his incredible turn of foot to power to victory in the Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes at Ascot.

The Clive Cox-trained colt kept his cool at the back of the field before surging through a gap with just over a furlong remaining to join Purosangue at the front.

Adaay In Devon was challenging on the inside rail, but jockey Jim Crowley gave his three-year-old the nudge he needed to click into another gear and lead outright.

The 9-1 shot drifted over to the inside but was still stretching his advantage in a dominant performance, securing a one-and-a-three-quarter-length success over Adaay In Devon.

Jasour was cut to 12-1 from 33s by Paddy Power for the Commonwealth Cup at next month’s Royal meeting.

“He was class last year in the July Stakes and then in the Prix Morny they split and he was left in the middle and he just got a bit free,” said Cox.

“I think he got a bit frightened as a juvenile and he pulled far too hard in the Middle Park. We’ve worked and we’ve worked, and he enjoyed some precious turnout time up until Christmas at home. The whole team has worked really hard to make sure we’ve kept him this way.

“I was very disappointed things hadn’t worked out (in the second half of last season), but it was quite rewarding to watch him through the winter become more confident.

After today I will sleep a lot easier and I don't think I will be watching so many weather forecasts so many times before his next run I would say

“He’s an individual personality and quite his own person, but today has been so rewarding to see him do that. It’s very special.

“Jim seemed to strike a chord with him last year in the July Stakes and I’m just pleased it has all worked out today. Jim has given him a super confidence-building run back and I really feel winning is a super bonus, I wasn’t entirely sure about happening.

“I was a little bit worried the ground might be too easy for him, but that didn’t seem to be a problem and his July Stakes performance on quicker ground give us a clear feel in that respects.

“He’s just come back here with a completely different look in his eye, understanding life isn’t that difficult if he gets it the right way round.”

Cox has tasted success in the Commonwealth Cup previously with Golden Horde striking in 2020.

Like Jasour, he was owned by Sheikh Sultan’s Al Mohamediya Racing and connections’ latest speedster could tune-up for his main summer target at Haydock on May 25 in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes.

Cox added: “The Commonwealth Cup absolutely has to be the target and we were worried about the weather today and how he would cope. After today I will sleep a lot easier and I don’t think I will be watching so many weather forecasts so many times before his next run I would say.

“Sheikh Sultan has been an absolute gentleman and fully on board with our plan to try and what we’ve been doing to try to engineer Jasour’s confidence. He wasn’t here today, but hopefully he will next time.

“Golden Horde was a completely quieter individual to deal with and I didn’t lose any sleep over him at all.

“I think going via the Sandy Lane (to the Commonwealth Cup) would be nice and I look forward to seeing him on a sounder surface.”