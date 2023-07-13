Jasour sweeps to impressive July Stakes victory

Jasour came from last to first to put up a visually impressive display in winning the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Clive Cox, the son of Havana Grey was sent off a 16-1 chance on the back of victory at Nottingham last time out.

The well-fancied Purosangue attempted to make all under Ray Dawson but with two furlongs to run he had done the best of his running.

Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc was under pressure from a long way out before staying on again.

Toca Madera made a bold bid for home, before Jim Crowley got a lovely split at just the right time on Jasour, who quickened up in taking fashion to put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

Lake Forest, a debut winner for William Haggas, was another to make ground from the rear but was beaten a comprehensive two lengths with a head back to Toca Madera.

Cox said: “Really pleased. He always gave us a lot of promise and we felt at home that dropping in behind was going to see a big improvement. He has just run in two races where nothing has been able to lead him early.

“Stepping up to six was a step into the unknown. He had to really settle and he did – beautifully. In a race of this class, it was magical to see him do that. I’m just so pleased, so happy, so proud of him.

“I’m so pleased for Sheikh Sultan. He’s a big supporter and following on behind Golden Horde – and sadly he missed that one winning at Royal Ascot – this is a really nice horse to have and a nice one to witness in person.”

He added: “We will go to the Richmond (Stakes, at Goodwood) from here. He will have an entry in the Prix Morny and we’ll see what’s what. The natural progression, everything is possible. He has a lovely mind and is very well behaved. He has been an absolute Christian to deal with.

“What is really pleasing is the stallion, Havana Grey, is producing three-year-olds as well, so we have every bit of confidence he will hopefully continue. He is clearly a very good two-year-old.

“He has won a Group Two now, so it will be front-foot all the way.”