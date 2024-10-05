Jayarebe cashes in for Meehan with Dollar success

Brian Meehan’s Jayarebe had to be brave to add the Prix Dollar to his Royal Ascot success.

The Zoffany colt won the Hampton Court Stakes in June and has only been seen in action once since then, running a very creditable race behind subsequent Irish Champion Stakes winner Economics at Deauville.

Back in France at ParisLongchamp, Sean Levey was determined to make it a true test and led the Group Two field turning into the straight.

He looked a sitting duck as first Anmaat, the winner two years ago, and then Calif loomed upsides apparently going the better.

However, Jayarebe saw both of them off before Ryan Moore, looking for a fourth winner on the card, delivered Almaqam and while he was closing with every stride he could not quite get on terms.

“The horse is on an upward curve, he started in a Listed race at Newmarket in the spring and is going through each stage,” said Meehan.

“Maybe there’s a horse out there one day that will give him a proper lead, he had to do it all himself today but credit to Ed Walker’s horse as he gave him a race inside the last 100 yards. There’s so much more to come.

“We’ll see about the Breeders’ Cup, we’ll get him home, it was a long journey here so we’ll take it from there. I’d have no worries about stepping up to a mile and a half for the (Breeders’ Cup) Turf and he stays in training.

“I was slightly concerned about the ground but Sean said he was fine, so he’s proving versatile, he’s very exciting and he’s got a great owner. It’s great for the team at home as well.”