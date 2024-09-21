Je Zous takes Group Three honours at Gowran
Dylan Browne McMonagle was on the right one of Joseph O’Brien’s five runners in the Denny Cordell Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Fillies & Mares Stakes as Je Zous ploughed a lone furrow up the near side rail at Gowran.
McMonagle took up the running at halfway but instead of taking the traditional route off the home bend, he headed across the track for the rail.
It proved a masterstroke as even though One Look and Caught U Looking appeared to be fighting out the finish up the middle, Je Zous (17-2) was actually clear on the rail and won by a length and three-quarters.
O’Brien’s four other runners filled the final four places in the Group Three, and the winner could soon be heading overseas.
“She’s a good filly, her runs are very solid this year and she was dropping down in class today,” said the winning trainer.
“It’s nice to win a Group race with her because she’s been very consistent all along.
“I thought it was very open pre-race, a competitive Group race. Her run in Ascot (fifth in Ribblesdale) was very good and she deserved to win a Group race. It was a good ride from Dylan.
“The owners are New Zealand-based and she’ll be going to Australia at some stage. Whether she has another run here or not on the way, we’ll see.
“The ground is well watered here today and they’ve done a very good job with the going.”
