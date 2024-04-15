Jeremy Clarkson to lead new ownership syndicate

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has dipped his toe into racehorse ownership with The Hawkstonian, a horse named after his own brand of beer.

Best known for presenting Top Gear, The Grand Tour and blockbuster hit Clarkson’s Farm, the 64-year-old will head up Hawkstone Racing, a partnership created between Clarkson’s Hawkstone brewery and syndicate specialists Old Gold Racing.

The Hawkstonian, a grey son of Jukebox Jury, is with Gloucestershire-based trainer Ben Pauling and is pencilled in to make his racecourse debut either later this month or in October.

Clarkson said: ““I said to the Hawkstone team that we should get into racing but clearly they got motor racing and horse racing confused! That said, Ben Pauling is a stone’s throw from Diddly Squat Farm and the Hawkstone Brewery, so I know where my hay is going.

“Furthermore, the Pauling family originally farmed our land and taught Kaleb (Cooper of Clarkson’s Farm fame) all he knows about farming.”

The Hawkstonian will initially be on private sale to Hawkstonians, who are members of Hawkstone’s club, on April 22 and then to an Old Gold Racing waiting list on April 23. The public sale is live from April 25 with 3,250 shares available priced at £60 per share for a 14-month term.

Ed Seyfried, chief executive of Old Gold Racing, said: “We are honoured to be powering the inaugural Hawkstone Racing syndicate. Jeremy has helped transform views of agriculture with his hit television show and we are looking forward to welcoming him on the racing scene this coming season.

“Most petrolheads start by tinkering with lawnmowers; well, this lawnmower can reach speeds of 35mph over three miles whilst jumping hedges; beat that Flymo!”

Pauling added: “I look forward to educating Jeremy and his Hawkstone members about all things horseracing and I hope The Hawkstonian is as fast as the plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale!”