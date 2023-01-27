Jeremys Flame too hot for Huntingdon rivals

Jeremys Flame made some decent rivals look ordinary as she readily landed the Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares’ Chase at Huntington.

Gavin Cromwell’s nine-year-old had won a Grade Three over fences in November, but had been found out in top-class company when dropped in trip at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Back up to two and a half miles, Keith Donoghue sat at the back of the six-runner field on Jeremys Flame (3-1) before cruising up on the turn for home to challenge Zambella, who had made a mistake that halted momentum down the back straight.

Yet that would have made little difference to the result, as the winner sauntered to a six-and-a-half-length victory.

Cromwell said: “It was a lovely performance. It was good. We were back to two miles the last day at Grade One level and we thought we’d have to jump off handy.

“We thought at that level we mightn’t be able to travel with them, but as it turned out, she kind of raced a little bit too aggressively and paid the price for it in the end.

“She is entered in a handicap hurdle next week, but won’t go there. We’ll probably just go straight to Cheltenham for her.”

Paddy Power cut Jeremys Flame to 12-1 from 20s for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham on March 14, with Coral more impressed, offering 10-1.

Imperial Bede (8-1) stepped up on his Leicester hurdling debut to put 13 rivals to the sword in the Pertemps Network Maiden Hurdle under Jonjo O’Neill Jr, who was riding for his father.

The winning jockey said: “He settled better today as they went a proper gallop. He was a bit off his feet to start with and he blundered the first, but after that he worked his way into the race.

“I think he will want further than two miles in time, but he is a bit keen at the moment and is still a work in progress.”

Spotty Dog (12-1) travelled well and got off the mark over fences at the sixth time of asking under Liam Harrison in the Pertemps Network Novices’ Handicap, having taken advantage of a mistake by Furkash at the last.

He was the first winner of the season for trainer Michael Hawker, who also owns and bred the winner.

He said: “That is my first homebred winner. He has had 14 goes before, but I thought he would win today as he has come right all of a sudden.

“It is my first visit to Huntingdon, so I might have to come back now. This is quite a moment and I might have one or two later on. We will be going to the Neeld Arms in Grittleton and the drinks will be on me.”

Olly Murphy’s string is in good heart at present and Itchy Feet (20-1) showed plenty of determination to take the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle under Sean Bowen.

His last success came in the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown in February 2020 and he was having his first run over hurdles since contesting the Grade Two Rendlehsam at Haydock just under two years ago.

Murphy said: “That was brilliant. He is obviously a horse that means a lot to me and he was just a happier horse back over hurdles today.

“I’m absolutely chuffed. He gave me one of my biggest days when I started training five years ago when winning the Scilly Isles at Sandown Park in 2020.

“To see him do that and jump and travel with the same enthusiasm as back when he was a good horse was brilliant. I’m absolutely over the moon.

“We might give the team out at day at Cheltenham now in the Pertemps Final. He has got a big engine and will go up in the weights whatever.”