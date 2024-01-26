Jeriko Du Reponet tests Supreme credentials with Rossington run

Jeriko Du Reponet has the chance to lay down a marker for the Cheltenham Festival when he lines-up in the rearranged SBK Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten prospect is disputing favouritism with Willie Mullins’ Mystical Power for the opening Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, but was not in the original field for this race when it was due to be run at Haydock last weekend.

Haydock’s abandonment has led to Town Moor’s gain as Henderson has abandoned plans to run in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon to head to South Yorkshire and owner JP McManus’ retained rider in Ireland Mark Walsh makes a rare trip to partner the exciting five-year-old, who has won both starts under rules with ease.

“Nicky was happy to go up there with him and he’s in good form,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.

“We will see how he gets on and it’s another step up the ladder for him.

“He’s done everything right up to now, so let’s hope for more of the same. Nicky has been very happy with him and we hope he gets a good round of jumping in.”

Five go to post with Ben Pauling’s Fiercely Proud and Sam Thomas’ Lump Sum also arriving at Doncaster unbeaten over obstacles, while Nicky Richards’ The Kalooki Kid has won his last two and will carry northern hopes.

There is further Grade Two action with the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle, in which Paul Nicholls’ Welcom To Cartries will attempt to go one better than stablemate Stay Away Fay, who finished second in the race 12 months ago.

Stay Away Fay went on to score at the Cheltenham Festival and having got off the mark in style at Ascot last month, hopes are high Welcom To Cartries will take all the beating as he steps up to three miles.

“He won his only point-to-point and has shown plenty of promise in his first two starts for us over hurdles at Ascot,” the champion trainer told Betfair.

“The experience he gained when narrowly beaten on his hurdles debut was put to good use as he won handsomely next time just before Christmas. He worked stylishly on Thursday morning, will relish the step up to three miles and has a chance in a tough race.”

Kim Bailey’s Destroytheevidence missed out on a hat-trick when second to Shanagh Bob at Cheltenham, while Lucinda Russell’s Esprit Du Potier and Stuart Crawford’s Irish raider I Love My Baie both got on the scoresheet at Ayr in their most recent outings and bring strong form to the table.

Gordon Elliott saw Wodhooh maintain her unbeaten record over hurdles at Newbury in December and now sends the four-year-old on another raiding mission in the Listed SBK Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle.

It was a race won by Joseph O’Brien two years ago and he is another Irishman with a strong hand in the race, saddling eye-catching Fairyhouse third Green Sky for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.