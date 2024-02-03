Jeroboam Machin powers to head of Cheltenham Bumper market

Emmet Mullins appears to have another potential star on his hands given the way Jeroboam Machin cruised to victory in the Donohue Marquees Future Stars I.N.H. Flat Race at Leopardstown.

Continuing the dominance of the Mullins family on the opening day, Mullins’ uncle Willie was responsible for four winners, while cousin Danny rode three of them. This time is was Grand National winner Emmet taking the limelight.

The race saw the reappearance of last year’s winner, A Dream To Share, who went on to follow up at Cheltenham and Punchestown. But despite being sent off the 8-11 favourite, a repeat victory never looked likely.

Jeroboam Machin (12-1) was ridden by Derek O’Connor, who sported the light blue colours of Paul Byrne, owner in their early days of the likes of National hero Noble Yeats and The Shunter.

Having travelled sweetly to the lead, he had no problem in pulling four and a quarter lengths clear of You Oughta Know.

So impressive was the win that a number of firms promoted him to favouritism for the championship event at Cheltenham.

Mullins said: “Watching him work the last few weeks wouldn’t inspire confidence and I think I said the same after his debut, he doesn’t show much at home.

“But any time we take him away he lights up and I don’t mind what he does at home if he saves his best for the track.

“He’s green but I don’t know if that will come out of him, he comes up the gallop at home as quick with a 90-rated horse as he does a 140-horse, that’s just him. I’m just glad he’s got that bit of class.

“There’s plenty of horses we have that fall by the wayside, but Paul’s very good, he gives me free rein. I picked this lad out of an auction point-to-point which may not have been that sexy, but I loved the way he winged the last that day.”

When asked if he could go to Cheltenham, he said: “Well we came in the right-hand side of the parade ring instead of the left today, so we could go either way!”