Jerome Reynier priming Facteur Cheval for Goodwood return

Jerome Reynier’s Facteur Cheval is booked in for another journey to Goodwood to try to better last year’s performance in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The five-year-old was the runner-up in the prestigious contest last season, beaten by Aidan O’Brien’s top-class Paddington when an 11-1 chance on soft ground.

Prior to that run, the gelding had performed with great credit in a number of Group races run on similarly soft surfaces in France, but in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, he proved his versatility when claiming a well-earned Group One victory on good going.

After a spring break, his next start was in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, but the race did not work out as Reynier had hoped and after losing a shoe, he raced on what proved to be the wrong side of the track before finishing sixth.

Reynier is happy to draw a line under that performance and hopes his charge can return to his best form on the Sussex Downs.

“He’s in good shape. He came back quite tired after Royal Ascot, where he raced without a shoe on ground that was too quick,” he said.

“He was not on the right side of the track and it was a race to forget about in the end.

“Last year, he proved he was competitive at the highest level at Meydan and Goodwood as well.

“I don’t know how the track will be this year, probably much faster than the really deep surface against Paddington, but at Ascot it was not so much the ground as the lost shoes and the tactics of the race.

“I am very happy with him now, we are looking forward to coming back.”

Facteur Cheval is one of eight confirmations for Goodwood’s day-two feature, with Richard Hannon’s Rosallion on course for a rematch with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Henry Longfellow after the pair finished first and second respectively in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

O’Brien has also left in Mountain Bear and River Tiber, while Charlie Appleby will be hoping his brilliant 2000 Guineas hero Notable Speech can bounce back after disappointing behind Rosallion and Henry Longfellow at the Royal meeting.

The William Haggas-trained Maljoom and Sonny Liston from Ralph Beckett’s yard are the other hopefuls.