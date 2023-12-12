Jetara upholds family honour with Punchestown win

Jessica Harrington’s Jetara successfully stepped up to Listed class with a tenacious display in the William Hill Epic Value Mares Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The daughter of Walk In The Park is bred to be smart, being from the family of several high-class performers, including Jetson, Jered, Jett and Champion Hurdle hero Jezki.

Jetara was a Listed winner in the bumper sphere last season and went on to be placed in Grade Three company over hurdles in the new year.

She failed to fire on her first start of the current campaign at Down Royal but made the most of having her sights lowered when belatedly opening her account over timber at Fairyhouse last month and she was a 2-1 joint-favourite stepping back up in grade under Sean O’Keeffe.

The five-year-old mastered Banntown Girl halfway up the home straight and passed the post with six lengths in hand over the staying-on A Penny A Hundred.

Harrington said: “She was good. She’s got the experience from last year and is a second season novice basically.

“She goes on that heavy ground, unlike the rest of the family. She’s hardy now and she won going away, she quickened up great.”

Jetara will now bid to pick up more valuable black type in Graded company.

“I don’t know where we’ll go, she might get an entry in the mares’ race at Christmas (Grade Three Kerrymount Mares Hurdle at Leopardstown) and then there is one at the end of January (Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse),” Harrington added.

“We’ll look at anything over two and a half miles or two-five. I might even try and find a three-mile race in England.

“The mares’ novice at Cheltenham is only two miles. I’d rather wait and go to Fairyhouse for the Grade One, that would be her aim in the spring.”