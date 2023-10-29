Jetoile surprises Old Roan rivals at Aintree
Ryan Potter registered the biggest victory of his training career as Jetoile ran out a shock 25-1 winner of the Jewson Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.
Second to Constitution Hill in the Tolworth Hurdle as a novice, the son of Jeremy had disappointed over fences in the main last season before turning his campaign around with a pair of handicap victories at Chepstow in the spring.
That saw him arrive on Merseyside off a mark of 146 for his stiffest test to date over fences and he proved more than up to the task in the hands of Daryl Jacob.
In a race that saw all of the fences in the home straight bypassed, Jetoile made stylish progress to stalk long-time front runner Minella Drama after the final jumping test and having edged his way to the front with the winning post approaching, was driven out for a one-and-three-quarter-length victory over Donald McCain’s brave runner-up.
Al Dancer kept on gamely for third, but both the Paul Nicholls-trained 7-2 favourite Hitman and Dan Skelton’s My Drogo failed to make their presence felt, with the former checking out tamely and finishing last of the 11 runners.
