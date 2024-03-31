Jody Townend takes charge with Captain Cody

Jody Townend enjoyed the biggest day of her riding career so far after steering Captain Cody to victory in the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The sister of multiple champion jockey Paul Townend, Jody has won multiple graded bumpers but not previously claimed graded success over obstacles.

Townend had been on board Captain Cody for his wins in a Limerick bumper and a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park and his owners recalled the leading female amateur for this Grade Two assignment after brother Paul sided with stablemate Anotherway.

The latter was being delivered with a major challenge when taking a crashing fall two from home, after which 17-2 shot Captain Cody came through to score by six and a half lengths from Mossy Fen Park.

Mullins said: “Jody kept her horse out of trouble, kept him balanced and jumping, all the things you’d want in a young jockey.

“She’s always there, rides winners all the time for us and when you consider how light she is she must have to carry a stone and a half of lead every day.”

Captain Cody was one of five winners on the card for the champion trainer, with Mirazur West leading from pillar to post in the other Grade Two, the Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle.

Too keen to do himself justice when odds-on in a Grade Three at Naas three weeks ago, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old was more settled in the lead this time under Mark Walsh and was good value for the winning margin of four and a half lengths.

“It was a good performance. Mark changed tactics today and it seemed to make a big difference to the horse,” said Mullins.

“He likes to jump and gallop and looks tailor made for novice chasing next year. After the disappointment of Naas it was nice for him to come out and do that and we’ll look and see what’s left for him for the rest of the season.”

The other Mullins winners were Rath Gaul Boy (8-11 favourite) in the Ryan’s Cleaning Maiden Hurdle, Jade De Grugy (7-4 favourite) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle, both ridden by Paul Townend, and Kopek Des Bordes in the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper.

The latter was the 15-8 favourite to make a successful debut in the €100,000 finale and cruised to a 13-length victory under an ultra-confident Patrick Mullins, with Nigel Twiston-Davies’ British raider Clap Of Thunder clear best of the rest.

Willie Mullins, who also enjoyed a double at Cork to take his Easter Sunday tally to seven, said: “He looks a nice type. He worked well at home and showed today that his home work was right.

“We’ll see if we go to Punchestown – maybe not as it might be too much to ask him. He’s a lovely type for the future.

“Doctor Steinberg also ran well in third and they are both nice prospects for the future.”