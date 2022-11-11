Joe Tizzard lands first Cheltenham winner with Amarillo Sky

Joe Tizzard has been in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure as a jockey and an assistant trainer – and now following the success of Amarillo Sky on Friday he has celebrated victory as a trainer in his own right.

Fifth in the Grand Annual in March before Tizzard’s father Colin had retired, Amarillo Sky (7-2) had his sights considerably lowered having taken on the likes of Gentleman De Mee and Edwardstone on his final run at Aintree.

Sent off a 7-2 chance for the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase, Brendan Powell set out to make good use of his partner’s exuberant jumping and while they had plenty in trouble coming down the hill, he looked a sitting duck as Grey Diamond and Fugitif loomed up.

To Amarillo Sky’s credit he would not be denied and pulled out plenty to beat Fugitif by a length and a half with Grey Diamond fading into third.

Tizzard said: “It’s great to win here. Cheltenham has always been a place I’ve loved and we have loved as a family.

“He stuck at it very well. He is a proper two-miler. We will pick our way and he is a nice, progressive horse, who proved today he is just on the right side of the handicap and hopefully he’ll keep improving.”

As for the next target, he said: “There is a race at Newbury in couple of weeks’ time and if he comes out of this race all right, we might have a look at that, especially since he loves bouncing off this ground.”

Asked about the transition to training in his own right, Tizzard added: “I’m loving it when I’m stood in the winner’s enclosure at Cheltenham, but there is an awful lot of pressure as well. Now I get the phone calls. Any trainer who says it is easy they’d be lying. You’ve got to enjoy these moments, though.”

The opening Markel Insurance Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle saw young rider Kieren Buckley also register a first win at the track.

Buckley took the unusual step in the summer of making the move from the UK to Ireland when it is normally the other way around.

Offered a job by Gavin Cromwell having ridden My Mate Mozzie for the trainer in the County Hurdle, the pair teamed up with Sweet Will (8-1), who had only won at Fairyhouse three days previously.

“It’s a moment I’ve dreamt about since I’ve started riding. I just couldn’t believe how I went away from the rest of them when I pinged over the last,” said Buckley.

“I’ve been with Gavin since May and I was with Nigel (Hawke) before. I don’t know if it’s a bit poetic or what, but I had a ride here for Gavin in the County Hurdle and got offered the job on the back of that – so to come back here six months later and ride my first Cheltenham winner for Gavin is amazing and I owe the man a lot.”