Johnson Houghton: Windsor Castle or Coventry still open to Bobsleigh

Eve Johnson Houghton is weighing up Royal Ascot options for Woodcote winner Bobsleigh.

The Elzaam colt made a good start to his career when winning a Brighton maiden by two and three-quarter lengths in early May, after which he took on stiffer company in the Woodcote, a conditions race known for producing future Group winners.

Under Charlie Bishop the bay was a 5-1 chance at Epsom and was at one stage in the trailing group, but the rider had timed his run well and when pulled out wide Bobsleigh passed every horse in front of him to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Royal Ascot is the next step for the two-year-old, but as his debut was over five and a half furlongs and his Derby day win over six, both the Windsor Castle and the Coventry are under consideration.

“We were absolutely thrilled with him, really happy,” Johnson Houghton said of the Epsom success.

“Charlie gave him a good ride, he was very patient and he showed a lovely turn of foot so that was great.

“He’ll definitely go to Ascot but we just haven’t decided which race yet.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go, I honestly don’t as he’s won over five (furlongs) and six. We’ll have to look at both races and make a decision.”

Bobsleigh is owned by The Woodway 20, a syndicate assembled by Johnson Houghton who enjoyed Ascot glory in 2021 when Chipotle won the Listed five-furlong Windsor Castle in the same silks for the same trainer.

The partnership, for whom Johnson Houghton seeks to buy good value horses that will be sold at a profit at the end of the their juvenile campaign, will be relishing another day out at the Royal meeting with their latest prospect.

Johnson Houghton said: “Either way it will be a great day out for them.”