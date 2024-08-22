Johnston looking to Align spot in Leger line-up

Align The Stars could set up a St Leger bid when he seeks to continue his hot run of form in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York on Friday.

Charlie Johnston’s three-year-old has finished no worse than third in six outings this term, winning his last three starts in handicap company.

Having opted to step up in both distance and grade for the Group Two Lonsdale rather than contest Saturday’s Melrose Handicap, Johnston is hoping his upwardly-mobile colt can take advantage of some exposed rivals while his stock is still rising.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make and one we agonised over for a while, but we landed on the side of the Lonsdale Cup and now he is up to a rating of 102 he has earned his crack at Group level,” explained Johnston.

“We’re going to have to take on some hardened, older stayers but between trying the trip and being out of form, most of them have some sort of question to answer, and certainly no one else is coming into the race on the back of three straight wins and on such an upwards curve and a progressive profile.

“We thought maybe now was the time to try to catch these horses when they are not at their best, but at the same time we obviously have plenty of respect for them – they are rated in the low 110s and we have 10lb to find with them.

“However, we are young, progressive and hopefully heading the right way.”

Align The Stars’ performance on the Knavesmire could prove key in determining if the son of Sea The Stars heads to Doncaster for the final Classic of the season.

Johnston added: “We’re hopeful that stepping up to two miles could see our horse improve again and another factor is, for the Leger to be a realistic ambition, he would need to win the Melrose where he can finish in the first four here and still emerge with a lot of credit and keep his Leger credentials intact.

“If he can go closer than that he will have bolstered his Leger ambitions significantly, so let’s hope he can do so.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios has been the standout stayer of this season and in his absence, Ballydoyle look to Point Lonsdale to fill the void as he tries two miles for the first time.

He impressed over 14 furlongs in the Ormonde Stakes on his penultimate start, with his connections confident he cam make his mark at this new distance on the Knavesmire.

The Wathnan Racing team seek to exploit Kyprios’ absence with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Gregory, who has not tasted victory since the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in 2023.

Third in the Yorkshire Cup earlier in the season, he left a Gold Cup disappointment behind him when running well to place in the Goodwood Cup.

“He’s back on track. Ascot was very disappointing and a bit of a blip, but he ran very well at Goodwood and we were very happy to see that,” said Richard Brown, Wathnan’s European racing adviser.

“He has run well at York before and I think it is a track he will enjoy – two miles at York is probably spot-on for him.

“Kyprios is out on his own in this division, but Gregory shouldn’t look out of place in this field and I think that long straight – he’s a big-striding horse – will play to his advantage.”

A place ahead of Gregory in the Yorkshire Cup in May was Vauban, with Willie Mullins’ dual-purpose star going on to finish fourth in the Gold Cup.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning hurdler was not at his best when only third in the Curragh Cup, but he returns to two miles now as he continues his path back to the Melbourne Cup.

“He had a nice run in the Curragh, he’ll have to improve, but I’m expecting that,” said Mullins.

“Hopefully, he’ll be good enough to get in the placings there. It’s a tough race, a hot race and a first three finish would be a good result.”

Andrew Balding won this with Coltrane 12 months ago and is responsible for course winner Alsakib and Night Sparkle this time, while Hughie Morrison’s Quickthorn enjoys his visits to York and took home this prize in 2022.

Brian Ellison will be hoping for a drop of rain to aid Tashkhan’s cause, while Dubai Gold Cup runner-up Al Nayyir makes his first outing for new handler Tom Clover.

“These Group races are all hard to win, but there’s no Kyprios so it could have been a deeper field. Al Nayyir looks in good shape and we are looking forward to it,” said Clover ahead of the British Champions Series event.

“He’s won on easier ground but we think that top of the ground is ideal for him and that going left handed at York will suit too. It was fast ground and two miles going left-handed when he ran to an extremely good level in Dubai, and it’s a similar scenario at York.”