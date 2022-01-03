Johnstons on the mark as Golden Sands strikes

Golden Sands gained a small piece of racing history at Wolverhampton on Monday when becoming the first winner registered as trained by Charlie and Mark Johnston.

With the new partnership having to start life from zero, they have a huge act to follow given nobody in the history of UK racing has trained as many winners as Mark Johnston – 4,874.

Charlie’s role within the business has been well known for many years and he has been a fixture on racecourses in recent seasons in his role as his assistant trainer.

With a change in the rules allowing two names on a licence recently, the Johnstons decided now was the time to make the change.

This was their second day under the new dual licence but they had been out of luck with their first two runners at Newcastle on Sunday.

Having had to settle for second with their first runner on Monday, Achnamara 30 minutes earlier, there was little doubt Golden Sands was going to go one better in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap.

Bounced out of the stalls by old ally Joe Fanning, nothing ever looked like reeling in the 9-4 favourite – who had been available at 16-1 overnight.

Charlie Johnston told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s certainly one for the statisticians. It’s a big change but at the same time nothing has changed at all – but it’s great to get it on the board after having gone close in the race before.

I'm 4,873 behind. I'm on the way, at least

“On the day-to-day of running things at home, I’ve been heavily involved for a long time now. It’s what I’ve been working towards throughout and when they brought in those joint-licences a couple of seasons ago it was an obvious stepping stone for us in between his licence and mine. And it’s good to get on the board.

“I thought he was too big a price last night and too short a price at the off but he’s always been physically a nice horse and has worked well. He was too wound up for his own good last year. I think the gelding (operation) has made a big difference to him and the step up in trip. Hopefully, he can progress from there.

“Joe Fanning has been riding from about the time I was born. I think him and dad have had over 1,000 winners and that is number one for us.

“I’m 4,873 behind. I’m on the way, at least.”