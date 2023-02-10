Jonbon commanding all the attention in Kingmaker

Aidan Coleman is relishing the prospect of partnering Jonbon again, as he looks to continue his so-far flawless chasing career in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick on Saturday.

The seven-year-old has made the step from hurdler to chaser look incredibly easy with two wide-margin successes thus far, including a Grade One victory in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December.

Prior to that he won his debut at Warwick in November by seven lengths, giving him experience over both course and distance ahead of the weekend.

The market leader for the Arkle Trophy, the JP McManus-owned Jonbon is likely to face a stern challenger from across the Irish Sea in March as El Fabiolo landed the Irish equivalent of the race last weekend and will be headed to the Cheltenham Festival next.

Coleman has ridden the Nicky Henderson-trained full-brother to Douvan in all but one of his starts under rules and reports him to have schooled well in the run-up to his Kingmaker engagement.

“Jonbon has been very good this season at Warwick and at Sandown, he was very impressive on both starts,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on him, he’s very exciting. I schooled him on Thursday, and he felt great and looked great.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s another test for him and there’s a couple of very nice horses in it, but it’s always very exciting to ride him.”

Assessing the threat of El Fabiolo come the big day, Henderson told Unibet: “It’s interesting because El Fabiolo beat Dysart Dynamo at Leopardstown over the weekend, and he is the obvious candidate to take him on.

“We met in the novice hurdle at Aintree last year and Jonbon beat him a head that day so technically there’s nothing between them. A hurdle race around Aintree and a fast-run two-mile novice chase around Cheltenham are two different things.

“Jonbon’s jumping has been very pleasing. He is clever, as well as brave, so hopefully he can do most things.”

Frank Berry, McManus’ racing manager, added: “Touch wood, he’s very exciting. He’s been very good to date over fences and he seems to be really liking it.

“I believe Nicky is very happy with him and let’s hope all goes well now on Saturday.

“This is a competitive little race and Warwick is a lovely track which tests your jumping.

“Most of these races are competitive, Saturday is no different and that is what it is all about.”

Jonbon faces three rivals and one in particular might make him pull out all the stops.

Gary Moore’s Haddex Des Obeaux has won his last two in the style of a rapidly-improving young novice and is well worth his place in a Grade Two.

Sandy Thomson’s Bass Rock and Dan Skelton’s Calico are two other worthwhile opponents.