Jonbon makes Henderson Tingle after tense week

Christmas arrived early for Nicky Henderson at Sandown as Jonbon joined some of the Seven Barrows greats on the Tingle Creek roll of honour and provided a joyous end to a testing few days for the trainer.

It looked like Henderson could have been featuring in his own nightmare before Christmas as a wet week and heavy downpours over night at the Esher track scuppered plans to run some of his finest operators in the rearranged Fighting Fifth.

Constitution Hill, Shishkin and hot novice prospect Willmount were all erased from the Seven Barrows team sheet before the horsebox departed Lambourn on Saturday morning, but the great white hope to save the day was Jonbon as he returned to the scene of his coming of age Celebration Chase success hoping to add to his Grade One haul.

Jonbon far from dazzled in the Sandown slop, but proved he is developing into the consummate professional to give his handler some temporary relief.

“It’s been a very tough weekend to be honest and heart-breaking really,” said Henderson.

“Of course we wanted to run them, I wanted Shishkin to run, I wanted Constitution Hill to run and I was looking forward to Willmount in the first. It’s very disappointing.

“It’s nice to get that one put away and he can rest up now, it takes the pressure off.

“When you are 100-30 on you are pleased when it’s over, but he is very good.”

Henderson can now look forward to the second half of the campaign with Jonbon who has finally removed any thoughts of moving up in distance.

The Champion Chase is the plan and El Fabiolo is the target and all at Seven Barrows will now be focussed on downing their Arkle conqueror when they meet for a third time in March.

“You can’t take anything away from El Fabiolo and we have a bit to find,” continued Henderson.

“We did beat him a neck at Aintree in a Grade One hurdle the year before. It’s 1-1 and all to play for and we will be watching him carefully tomorrow no doubt.

There was a time last year I thought he wanted further, but to be fair, ever since then all he's done is show us he is a two-miler

“It’s their turn to have a little sweat and then we will plan the second half of the campaign.

“I can’t see that they will meet along the way and I don’t think we will be going to Ireland put it like that. I’m rather hoping that Willie (Mullins) will play the same game as us and we will get ready for a match in March.

“There was a time last year I thought he wanted further, but to be fair, ever since then all he’s done is show us he is a two-miler so I think we have to stick to that plan.”

For Constitution Hill and Shishkin, both will now head to their respective Boxing Day targets without a run this season, with Henderson hoping the racing public will understand why National Hunt’s flagship name will remain under lock and key until Kempton.

He added: “I think we have done the right thing and it may be disappointing for other people. But if Sandown people couldn’t see them then I’m sorry, but the Kempton people hopefully will see them.

“We had to make very difficult decisions last night, regrettably, but I think everybody has appreciated the reasoning.

“One thing you can’t do is come here and Kempton on Boxing Day. One of them had to be sacrificed for the other. No way is a horse going to come back from a race in this ground in 16 days, so they stayed at home and we hope for nicer ground at Kempton and hopefully they will both be there.”

Constitution Hill’s bombproof nature may make the Christmas Hurdle a simple formality on his return to action, but the master of Seven Barrows has always been concerned about the prospect of Shishkin contesting the King George VI Chase without a prep run.

However, time has now run out with Henderson left with no option but to head to Sunbury the day after Christmas and pray the enigmatic nine-year-old does not repeat the Ascot antics that saw him left at the start in a stubborn fit of petulance.

“We’ve said the whole way through that I can’t see how you can win the King George first time out,” explained Henderson.

“Now what do we do? Where can we go? I’m not going to go back to hurdles again or even think about it, he will almost certainly run in the King George.

“It’s quite an open King Gorge, but it doesn’t invite itself as a race for first-time outers. That start at Ascot was a catastrophe really. Not only did it cost him a run in a valuable race, but it has cost him his whole prep as well. With the weather we are where we are and we can’t do anything about it.

“The most important thing was to get a run into him because he can be a stroppy devil at home, but once you get a run into him he suddenly comes into our hands and we are in control. Maybe you will see me at the start? Although they tell me I’m not allowed to!”