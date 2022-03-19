Jordan Nailor shines in Beauport victory
Beauport ended a run of three second places with a hard-fought victory in the Optimum Pay Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.
Conditional jockey Jordan Nailor set sail for home a long way out in the £50,000 contest and had all the opposition at full stretch except for Boothill, whose challenge under Sean Bowen seemed timed to perfection.
There was little to choose between the pair at the last but Beauport (7-2) jumped it better than Boothill and galloped on resolutely to land the spoils by a length. The leading pair pulled 15 lengths ahead of Panic Attack in third.
It was just reward as the six-year-old, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, has been a model of consistency.
“Beauport is a lovely horse. Dropping him back in trip wasn’t ideal, but we made sure it was a good gallop and he kept going well,” said Nailor.
“I ride him quite a bit at home and he’s quite strong – he always runs off with me! It’s lovely to ride him regularly and I can’t thank his owners enough.
“Winners on these big days are what you need to get your name out there and I’m closing in on losing the claim.”
