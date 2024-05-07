Joseph O’Brien believes Galileo Dame can answer Cheshire Oaks question

Joseph O’Brien has watched his father Aidan win the Weatherbys E-Passport Cheshire Oaks a record eight times, but now has the chance to join him on the roll of honour with Galileo Dame holding leading claims at Chester on Wednesday.

The daughter of Galileo Gold built on an encouraging effort on debut at Gowran late last year to defeat his father’s Rubies Are Red when opening her account at Leopardstown last month.

She pulled three and a half lengths clear in that maiden contest and now takes the step up to Pattern company with her handler eager to test her credentials at a higher level on this raiding mission to the Roodee.

“She won really nicely at Leopardstown and now steps up slightly in trip which we think she will handle fine,” said O’Brien.

“Her two runs so far have been on soft ground, so getting on better ground will be a slight unknown for her.

“However, we think she is a nice filly who will be able to hold her own in Listed company going forward.”

As well as the aforementioned Rubies Are Red, Aidan O’Brien will also saddle Dundalk maiden winner Port Fairy in a race he has won five times in the last 10 years.

Also saddling two in the race is Ralph Beckett, who appears to have strong claims with impressive Wolverhampton scorer Forest Fairy and also runs Seaward who was pitched into Group One company when last seen at the end of 2023.

The former holds an entry for both the Betfred Oaks at Epsom and the Ribblesdale Stakes at Ascot and her handler is looking forward to seeing her hit the track for only a second time.

“It was a good effort first time and I don’t think we were expecting it,” said Beckett.

“She has done well for the time she has been given in between. She’s a tall, well-balanced filly who has worked well on the grass at home and we’re looking forward to it.

“This is the right place for her and she’s been training well in the run up to it.”

On Seaward, he added: “We set her a stiff task last year, but she has wintered well and she’s a handy filly who will handle the track well in our view.

“We’re drawn well with both fillies which is always a big help (at Chester).”

Andrew Balding’s Lasting Love has twice caught the eye in defeat and could be an improver, while similar could be said for John and Thady Gosden’s Beeley, who steps up in trip having finished second on both times she has consented to race so far.

A spirited daughter of Camelot, the Duke Of Devonshire-owned three-year-old has twice got loose before entering the stalls, but she clearly possess ability and pushed a well-regarded stablemate close at Sandown last time.

“She ran very well at Sandown last time which was only her second start,” said Thady Gosden.

“It was only her second start and she will improve for the step up in trip. It was a stiff mile and a half at Sandown and hopefully she will enjoy the extra distance.”

Not many will go from a 0-75 handicap to a Listed Oaks trial, but that is challenge presented to Adrian Keatley’s hat-trick-seeking Flying Finn. Ambiente Amigo was well held on her Newmarket return but has previously contested at the highest level and is held in high regard by trainer James Owen.