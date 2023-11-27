Joyeux Machin lined up for Leopardstown test

Paul Nolan says there will be no more ground excuses for Joyeux Machin as he contemplates a step up to Grade One company at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.

A two-time winner over hurdles last term, he has already banked plenty of chasing experience, racing four times over the larger obstacles and going close in a competitive Listed heat at Wexford earlier this month, where he found just Gordon Elliott’s Minella Crooner too good.

The six-year-old holds an entry for the Neville Hotels Novice Chase on December 29 and his handler believes he can no longer use deep ground as an excuse, having gone so close in testing conditions on his most recent outing.

“We looked a bit stupid the last day because we ran him on heavy ground,” said Nolan.

“After his two ‘PUs’ on heavy ground before and on the gallops after working him on heavy ground, it was basically a finding out mission (at Wexford) and we can’t blame ground anymore after his performance the other day, when I thought he was very unlucky and just missed the last.

“He was getting weight off the winner and on ratings he wasn’t too far wrong with the winner. There’s no point getting too carried away, but I definitely won’t be blaming ground anymore.”

Joyeux Machin’s long-term future appears to be over the larger obstacles, with Nolan having the trip to Dublin at Christmas at the forefront of his mind.

However, the handler would be open to reverting to hurdles if the opportunity presented itself, with a confidence boosting victory over timber seen as the perfect way to tee-up Joyeux Machin for his big-race festive assignment.

“I wouldn’t mind mixing things up with him,” continued Nolan. “We had him on the go during the summer for a couple of races and we won’t run him too often. His aim will be at Christmas where he is entered in the Grade One and we’ll see where we go.

“If there was a hurdle race in between that we thought may suit him, then I would love to win with him – and on that basis, if we have a look at the programme and there was a conditions hurdle that came up and he was in at a lovely weight, then I would have no problem going back over hurdles with him.

“We’ll have a chat with the owners and see what we do, but the Grade One will come under serious consideration, with the strong chance that Leopardstown won’t be that deep.”