Juliet Sierra to sidestep Guineas challenge
Juliet Sierra will bypass the Qipco 1000 Guineas and head to Lingfield on Saturday week, reducing trainer Ralph Beckett’s challenge in Sunday’s fillies’ Classic to two.
The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Bated Breath won two of her four starts as a juvenile, including the Group Three Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury in September.
She was last seen chasing home stablemate Lezoo when fifth in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket in September and Beckett had been targeting a return to the Rowley Mile with both fillies, as well as his recent Newbury scorer Remarquee.
However, while Remarquee and Lezoo remain firmly on course, Beckett has confirmed Juliet Sierra will miss out and instead step up to seven furlongs the following weekend, having been campaigned exclusively over six last season.
“We have decided not to run Juliet Sierra in the Guineas, as we feel she needs a little more time,” said the Kimpton Down handler.
“So, we are re-routing her to the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday week.”
