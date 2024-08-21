Jungle enjoys change of fortune in Ebor Festival opener

Jm Jungle went two better than last year when running out a relatively convincing winner of the Symphony Group Handicap at York.

Victory for the John and Sean Quinn-trained sprinter ensured the Ebor meeting began with a local winner as the Malton-based duo landed the first prize pot of over £60,000.

Third last year off a mark of 92, having won at Goodwood previously, he had dropped to a mark of 88, having gone winless this term.

With an extra 89 yards further than his normal five-furlong trip to conquer, Jm Jungle travelled sweetly having tracked the pace-setting top weight Democracy Dilemma before Jason Hart asked for his effort.

He quickly put the race to bed and beat the prolific Jordan Electrics by three-quarters of a length, with Looking For Lynda back in third.

John Quinn said: “He hasn’t had a lot of luck and he got his luck today.

“He was just beaten in this race last year when he was drawn on the stands’ side. It didn’t work out for him at Goodwood last time and he ran a great race here in May when he was drawn on the wrong side as well.

“He was fourth in the Rockingham at the Curragh too, so he’s had some fairly solid runs and he got his break today.

“When the draw (stall six) came out and the ground was dry, we were delighted and it’s great to get a winner here so early in the week. We’ll look at all the big sprint handicaps and just roll away.”