Jupiter Du Gite impresses at Newbury, as Jet Powered beaten
Jet Powered was beaten at prohibitive odds at Newbury – but there appeared to be no fluke about the 66-1 success of Gary Moore’s Jupiter Du Gite.
Nicky Henderson’s Jet Powered was sent off the 2-7 favourite having been hugely impressive on his first outing and was prominent in the ante-post betting for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
Everything appeared to be going according to plan for Nico de Boinville’s mount in the Coral Racing Club Join For Free ‘Introductory’ Hurdle as he tracked Jupiter Du Gite, Moore’s apparent second string behind Inneston, through the first mile and a half.
But when they turned into the straight and Niall Houlihan injected further pace from the front, Jet Powered was soon floundering on rain-softened ground and by the third-last he was making no impression.
In contrast Jupiter Du Gite galloped on relentlessly, winning by 15 lengths from Klitschko, who stayed on from the rear to claim second ahead of Inneston.
The winner was introduced into Betfair’s market for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 16-1, with the same firm trimming Marine Nationale into 11-2 from 8-1. Favourite Facile Vega hardened into 8-11 from evens.
