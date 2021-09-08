Just Beautiful lives up to her name for Ivan Furtado

Just Beautiful provided Ivan Furtado with the biggest win of his career to date when running out a game victor of the Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster

Already a Listed winner at Musselburgh in June, she defied market expectations to finish a close sixth to Snow Lantern in the Falmouth Stakes.

Beaten in France last time out, she was sent off the 11-4 favourite in the Group Three contest with the assistance of former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

De Sousa was keen not to allow Highfield Princess an easy lead and after a couple of furlongs held a clear advantage.

By halfway De Sousa decided it was time to kick on and went a couple of lengths clear, seeing off Highfield Princess but with Double Or Bubble closing.

The younger filly just had enough in reserve to see off the attentions of Double Or Bubble, though, winning by a head with Loch Lein running on for third, sparking great celebrations for her locally-based owners.

Furtado, who is based not too far from Town Moor down the A1 at Newark, said: “That was unbelievable. She’s some filly to do what she has – she’s won five out of seven, and second in a Group Three.

“She’s straightforward, and it’s great for the owners and staff at home. It’s fantastic for a small yard like ours.

“She was always a great mover, and we always liked her. But she had the handbrake on (at home) for quite a long time – she started to properly come to herself about September time (last year).

“We didn’t rush her. We always knew that she had something there – then from September time, we thought we had something special, and fortunately we did!

“She’s in at Newmarket for the Sun Chariot. But she’s done unbelievably well, and we’ll just see about the ground from now on.”