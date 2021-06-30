Just Beautiful sitting pretty for Falmouth bid

Ivan Furtado has an eye on the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes for his unbeaten filly Just Beautiful.

The three-year-old has won all four of her racecourse appearances to date, culminating in a Listed success in the Maggie Dickson Stakes at Musselburgh on June 5.

Prior to that the daughter of Pride Of Dubai was successful in three all-weather contests in a flawless run that started with her racecourse debut in October.

Furtado is now considering a significant step up in class, with the Group One at Newmarket’s July Meeting currently pencilled in.

“We were really happy with her performance and at this stage she’s in for the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, the Group One,” he said.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to go there yet, it depends how tough the race is going to be, but it’s a possibility and if not she could go to Goodwood for the fillies’ race at the end of the month (the Oak Tree Stakes).”

“She’s come out of her race really well and I think she’s still progressing, so it’s very exciting times really.”

Just Beautiful’s performance at Musselburgh was her first run on turf and her trainer was bolstered by how well she seemed to cope with the surface when prevailing by a length and a half ahead of proven Listed performer Jouska.

“It was her first run on the turf and Musselburgh is a sharp enough track really, and she handled it very well,” he said.

“We’re stepping her up to a mile at Newmarket which I think won’t be a problem, she wasn’t stopping at the line when she won at Musselburgh and when she ran at Chelmsford before she needed another furlong to get on top, so I think a mile shouldn’t be an issue really.

“She handled the turf well and we’re quite excited about her, she’s doing everything that we ask of her.”

Furtado also provided an update on plans for Ascot Victoria Cup runner-up Eagleway, who was last seen finishing third at Newcastle last week.

The gelding finished three-quarters of a length behind Richard Fahey’s Hartswood and will now target either the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot or the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap in July, with a visit to York also a possible stepping stone.

“We were happy with the way he ran at Newcastle, he didn’t disgrace himself, it’s just the race didn’t run to suit him,” Furtado said.

“The race didn’t work out perfectly because of the pace, he needs a bit more pace, but he still ran well.

“He is in at Goodwood for the Goodwood Mile, we’re also targeting a race at York next week (the John Smith’s Racing Handicap Stakes), after that he’ll either go back to Ascot on the 24th or he’ll go to Goodwood.

“We’re pretty happy with him, he could do with a bit of juice in the ground but I’m not sure if he’s going to get it.

“He suits the big fields because they go a cavalry charge pace and he just gallops at very high cruising speed and he keeps galloping.”