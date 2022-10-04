Just Fine gives the King a landmark victory

The King celebrated his first winner in the famous Royal silks after Just Fine claimed an impressive victory at Leicester on Tuesday.

It was confirmed last week that horses in the famous purple, red and gold colours would now run under the name of His Majesty following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.

King Charles III had his first runner in the Royal silks at Salisbury on Thursday, with the William Haggas-trained Educator finishing second as the 11-10 favourite.

King’s Lynn and Mellow Yellow were beaten at Ascot and Newmarket respectively on Saturday, while Improvise and Pride Of The Pack were both well held at Pontefract and Windsor respectively on Monday.

Just Fine, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore, was a 100-30 chance to make it sixth time lucky for the ruling monarch in the Kube – Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap.

And having travelled strongly throughout, the Sea The Stars gelding readily pulled four and a half lengths clear of Sea The Casper.

Stoute told PA Media: “A winner for the King! It is great to have done that for him – and he was very impressive.”

The King’s racing manager, John Warren, said: “I’m delighted that the King and Queen Consort have had their first winner and they’ll be delighted.

“I’m also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.

“And for all the team at Sandringham, who rear and go through all the effort to produce the horses all in good shape, so it’s a big commitment on everyone’s part to get a result.”