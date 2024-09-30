Juveniles impress for Saeed Suhail at Haydock

Owner Saeed Suhail saw his colours carried to victory by two very nice newcomers at Haydock last week as Nardra and Supermodel made winning debuts.

Trained by William Haggas, Nadra cost 440,000 guineas as her dam is a half-sister to The Wow Signal and the Night Of Thunder filly blazed a trail on the way to winning by eight and a half lengths.

Supermodel, also by Night Of Thunder and a Haggas inmate, cost 150,000 guineas from Tattersalls Book Two and the filly, who is from the family of Passage Of Time, cruised to a three-and-a-half-length win.

“It’s up for discussion if they run again, we’ll see how they come out of their races,” said Suhail’s assistant racing manager Philip Robinson.

“They won easy enough so you’d think they’d come back nice, so it’s just a matter of if we decide to go again, where they go. It’s a bit early to say yet.

“The owner is over for the sales next week so we’ll sit down with William and have a chat and see where we go from there. It wouldn’t be beyond all possibilities that they come out again, I know William wouldn’t mind, so we’ll see.”

He went on: “Nardra really quickened. The pair of them had been working very nicely so it was nice to see they took that to the races with them and ran how they’d been working. It was very encouraging.

“Supermodel will have learned a lot, they’ll both come on, they’ve never been asked any real questions at home, they’ve just done everything easily and nicely and William hasn’t rushed them.

“We went there very confident and they both went and won which was lovely.”