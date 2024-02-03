Kargese claims victory in Spring Juvenile Hurdle

Kargese came out on top of the Willie Mullins battalion in the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown, with the trainer sending out the first four home.

Six of the 10 runners hailed from Mullins’ Closutton yard, with stable number one Paul Townend plumping for the once-raced Storm Heart.

Another from Team Mullins was JP McManus’ Majborough and he attempted to make all under Mark Walsh, looking a fine long-term prospect in the process, but turning into the straight, the race began to change complexion.

Townend tried to follow Kargese (7-2) through but it soon became apparent that Danny Mullins was holding on to a lot more on the eventual winner.

Just like 12 months ago, when Mullins on Gala Marceau got the better of Townend on Lossiemouth, it was the same sinking feeling for the champion jockey, especially as he had also got the choice wrong in the opener, as he watched Mullins on Dancing City pull away from him.

Kargese runs in the famous Honeysuckle silks, like Gala Marceau, and owner Kenny Alexander has another nice filly for the future, as she won by a length and a quarter from Storm Heart, with Majborough another half a length back in third and Bunting a close fourth.

She was cut to 8-1 from 25s by Coral for the Triumph Hurdle, for which Sir Gino is favourite.

“She was too keen with Danny at Christmas,” said Mullins.

“The plan today was to make the running and it just shows you that we don’t even know what we’re doing at this stage!

“Next thing, Mark (Walsh) jumped out and made the running, his horse was galloping and Danny settled the filly in. She was much more settled today after blowing away the cobwebs at Christmas.

“Mark was very happy with Majborough and thinks he’ll improve for that run. He gallops and jumps and he’s more of a chaser to look at.

“Paul felt that Storm Heart probably got stuck in the ground and was a bit keen with him as well.

“I was delighted with the way Bunting stayed on from behind, he was doing his best work at the end and is improving as well.

“They all ran well today and have booked their tickets for the Triumph.

“It’s going to be hard to beat Nicky Henderson’s horse, Sir Gino. We have our work cut out with him.”