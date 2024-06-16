Karl Burke continues good run with Chantilly success

Karl Burke was on the board at Chantilly on Sunday when Arabie surged to a taking success in the Prix du Bois.

The son of Dandy Man was second at Thirsk on debut but soon got off the mark on his second start at York last month.

Now stepped up to Group Three level, he follows in the footsteps of Royal Ascot bound Ramatuelle and Andre Fabre’s Belbek who have won this for the past two seasons.

Always in a handy position in the hands of Jim Crowley, Arabie was soon fighting things out with French hope Daylight at the head of proceedings and after kicking clear of the market leader, had plenty in reserve to run out a handy winner.

“It went smoothly and I rode him at York last time and he took a step forward,” said Crowley, who was banned in the UK on Sunday, but with it being a Group One day in France was able to scoop a valuable race overseas.

“He’s a lovely stamp of an individual and he was always doing just enough in front. He got there quite easily and he then sort of just found himself in front and just doing enough.

“He’s a lovely type of horse and hopefully he will keep progressing.”

Elsewhere on the French Oaks day card, Jean-Claude Rouget’s Delius maintained his unbeaten record with a stylish victory in the Group Three Prix du Lys Longines.

The Coolmore-owned son of Frankel holds entries for both the Grand Prix de Paris and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and his rider Christophe Soumillon was impressed with his mount.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “I didn’t have a nice draw but Jean-Bernard (Roth, assistant to Rouget) asked me to give him a nice run in the middle of the pack depending on the pace.

“He jumped well out of the gates and I had to find my position after 700 metres in the race and once he was settled into the race he was really relaxed.

“He was a bit unbalanced in the last turn and when I asked him to come on the bridle he was still a bit green and is a very immature horse.

“The way he quickened was quite amazing and I think he has everything under his belt to get a Group One win soon I’m sure.

“The Grand Prix de Paris could be good depending on how he returns home, but for me he deserves to go there, he is a very nice horse. He’s tall and very good mentally, he was still a bit green today but I think he has a brilliant future in front of him.”