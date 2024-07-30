Kathmandu ‘in good shape’ for Oak Tree assignment

Brian Meehan considers Wednesday’s Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood as a “logical” target for his French 1,000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu.

Successful on her second and final juvenile start at Southwell, the daughter of Showcasing kicked off her Classic campaign by finishing third as a 40-1 shot in the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket.

Meehan’s filly proved that effort was no fluke when beaten just a head by Rouhiya in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on her next start and subsequently returned to France to finish fifth against the colts in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Kathmandu drops down to Group Three level and goes back against her own sex on the Sussex Downs and Meehan is keeping his fingers crossed she can enjoy a well-deserved day in the sun.

“It’s the right race for her and she’s in good shape. It makes sense to run here, it’s logical I think,” said the trainer.

“We’re not sure what the weather is going to do but that’s Goodwood really and we’re happy with everything. She couldn’t be better.”

Kathmandu is unlikely to have things all her own way, with Roger Varian’s Jabaara also bringing Group One form to the table, having chased home Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth Stakes earlier in the month.

That effort represented a considerable step forward for the youngster following back-to-back Listed wins at Musselburgh and Carlisle in June.

“She’s in good form and I think she will like the test of the Oak Tree,” said Varian.

“She is drawn a bit wide, which is a slight negative, but I think she is in good condition and she’s in good order, so hopefully she will put in another strong performance.

“The Falmouth is often an opportunity where there isn’t a big field and Donnacha’s filly (Porta Fortuna) was very good and Jabaara was best of the rest, which represents solid form and she should be suited by the return to seven furlongs.”

Ryan Moore takes the ride aboard the Richard Hughes-trained Fair Angellica, who he steered to a Listed win at Deauville three and a half weeks ago.

“It’s an open race but she did it well for me in Deauville last time and hopefully she will be just as effective on the expected quick ground around here, though there is some rain forecast on Wednesday and it was good ground in France. She already has a decent form chance,” Moore told Betfair.