Keane delivers Listed double in Gowran features

Yaxeni and Rumbles Of Thunder proved the Listed highlights of a Gowran treble for jockey Colin Keane on Wednesday.

The 7-2 joint-favourite Yaxeni made all under Keane to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes.

Ger Lyons’ charge was made to work hard in the closing stages of the 14-furlong contest, but she was ultimately too strong for Pita Pinta, winning by a length and a quarter.

Having finished third in the race last year, Lyons’ brother and assistant Shane was thrilled to see the Maxios mare finally strike at this level, having been placed multiple times in Listed and Group Three company.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted with that filly. She was kept in training to win her stakes race, she was placed numerous times last year.

“That ground is slow, but yet it’s on the quick side for her. We’ll talk to the manager Ed Sackville but I’m sure she’ll have a break now as the ground is going to dry up and she’ll probably come back for an autumn campaign.

“The deeper the better for her and there is a big race in her. She’s gutsy and she sickens horses on heavy ground as she loves it.

“The pressure is off with the stakes race in the bag and we’ll enjoy her.”

Rumbles Of Thunder was a Listed scorer (Gary Carson/PA)

Keane then made it a black type double with the Paddy Twomey-trained Rumbles Of Thunder in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes.

Stablemate Sultanov Swing was sent off the 6-4 favourite for the extended nine-furlong heat but she finished down the field as Rumbles Of Thunder battled it out with Seisai in the closing stages.

Keane grabbed the lead on the 3-1 winner inside the final furlong and Rumbles Of Thunder responded to his urging to go on for a ready three-length victory.

Twomey said: “She’s a nice filly. She came from France in December and I’d say she was only ready to run in the Noblesse (fourth last month).

“She was a little bit fresh as we were just trying to strengthen her and get her there.

We'll find a Group Three for her now and see if we can keep progressing

“I was hoping she’d do something like that today. That seemed to go well over that trip.

“Colin said she’d be suited by a better race. We’ll find a Group Three for her now and see if we can keep progressing.

“She’s very uncomplicated, easy to train and has a lovely attitude.”

Of Sultanov Swing, he added: “It was just her second run and it was a big ask to run in a Listed race, that’s why I ran the two of them. The jockey was adamant which one he was going to go for. She’ll have another day.”

Lyons and Keane had earlier been on on the mark with Georgeta (8-13 favourite) in the Golf At Gowran Park Maiden.

Beaten two and a half lengths by Classic-placed Tuesday on her latest start, Georgeta appreciated easier company as she prevailed by three lengths.