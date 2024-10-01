Keatley announces Symbol Of Strength sale
Adrian Keatley’s smart two-year-old Symbol Of Strength has been sold to continue his career abroad.
Sent off at 80-1 for the Gimcrack at York, he finished third, just a head behind runner-up and subsequent Middle Park winner Shadow Of Light.
He proved that was no fluke when comfortably winning the Group Three Sirenia Stakes at Kempton on his next outing.
Keatley had hoped to run him in either the Mill Reef at Newbury or the Middle Park at Newmarket, but soft ground scuppered those plans and he has since been sold.
“Symbol Of Strength has been sold,” said Keatley.
“There was always a possibility and now he’s been sold to Hong Kong, we wish them well.”
Keatley trains both on the level and over jumps, proving his versatility when sending Gale Mahler to win a Listed novice hurdle at the Galway Festival and she is due to return at Cheltenham’s November meeting.
“Gale Mahler is in very good form,” Keatley continued.
“We gave her a break after Galway and she came back fresh and well.
“We’re looking at Cheltenham in November, where she will either run in the Grade Two novice hurdle (registered as the Hyde Novices’ Hurdle) or the Greatwood.”
