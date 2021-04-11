Keeper Of Time provides Johnny Feane with landmark winner

Ronan Whelan and Keeper Of Time score at Leopardstown
By NewsChain Sport
15:14pm, Sun 11 Apr 2021
Keeper Of Time clung on for a shock victory in the Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown

The daughter of Mehmas was a widely unconsidered 80-1 chance for the Group Three contest, having finished fifth in a Curragh handicap on her first start for trainer Johnny Feane three weeks ago.

However, ridden by Ronan Whelan, Keeper Of Time displayed a smart change of gear to come from the middle of pack and grab the lead in the final furlong – and she had just enough in the tank to repel the thrusting late challenge of Mehnah by a head.

Shale, the 7-2 favourite on the strength of a Group One win in the Moyglare Stud Stakes last season, could finish only fifth.

It was a first Group-race winner for Feane, who said: “Kevin Manning thought she ran a cracker in the Madrid at the Curragh. She’s toughed it out well today.

“Ronan gave her a lovely ride, settled her in and came with a run. We’re thrilled with her.

“The better ground helped – she wants good ground. She’s probably a filly that would suit America or somewhere like that.

“There were offers for her before, but there will probably be more on the table after this.”

He added: “We had a Listed winner last year, but that would be our biggest winner so far.”

