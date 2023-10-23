Kelina team keen on Stateside trip

Prix de la Foret scorer Kelina could get the chance to evoke memories of Goldikova if lining up at the Breeders’ Cup next month.

Trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias, the daughter of Frankel has won four of her nine career starts and left a couple of Group One disappointments in the past when conquering defending champion Kinross to strike at ParisLongchamp.

Connections are now eyeing a run in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita, a race owner-breeders the Wertheimer brothers have a fine record in thanks to the all-conquering Goldikova.

“If everything goes well, and if she gets in the race of course, then we will try and run in the Breeders’ Cup Mile with her – that is the plan,” said Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager for the owners.

“I think the mile and the track at Santa Anita with good ground, which we know is important for her, will suit.

“I think she has enough speed to go for this race and with good ground and the performance she did the other day, hopefully she will be up to that level.

“Of course we don’t know what the field will be, but its a big race so it is probably going to be a really strong field and hopefully she can show the best of her ability.”

It is true that there is a close link with the Breeders' Cup because of Goldikova

Kelina will be attempting to follow in illustrious footsteps when she bids to carry the blue and white colours to another famous victory at the end-of-season showpiece in California.

And it is somewhat fitting that the three-year-old will take to the track in Santa Anita – the scene of the first of Goldikova’s three-straight victories in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

“It is true that there is a close link with the Breeders’ Cup because of Goldikova, but there has also been Halfbridled and Kotashaan,” continued Bureau.

“Especially in Santa Anita, I think that is where Goldikova did her best performance and it is a special race.

“The most important thing is the filly can show her best. She has a lot of talent, but she needs to get in the race first, then a good draw and then we will see who she has to fight with.

“It would be very nice if she could do something good over there.”