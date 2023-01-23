There will be no racing at Kempton on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
23 January 2023

Kempton card falls due to freezing fog

By NewsChain Sport
23 January 2023

This afternoon’s all-weather fixture at Kempton has been abandoned due to freezing fog.

The Sunbury circuit came through a 12.30pm precautionary inspection on Sunday, but a further check was announced for raceday morning and officials ultimately had no option but to call off proceedings.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: “It’s 8am, we’ve got freezing fog and it’s minus 5C.

“I had to wait to get the latest update from the Met Office and it’s not forecast to clear today. It might do by 3pm, but it’s worse now than it was 7.30am.

“Hopefully we should be fine for racing on Wednesday, but this looks set in for the day. Put it this way, if I was going skiing here today you wouldn’t see much!”

Exeter’s National Hunt meeting on Tuesday must survive a 4pm inspection on Monday, while Leicester will inspect at 3.30pm on Monday for their meeting on the same day following successive minus 5C nights over the weekend.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King’s coronation weekend

news

Gunman on loose after killing 10 near Los Angeles, say police

news

Famous Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre photo is fake, says disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell

news