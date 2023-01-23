Kempton card falls due to freezing fog
This afternoon’s all-weather fixture at Kempton has been abandoned due to freezing fog.
The Sunbury circuit came through a 12.30pm precautionary inspection on Sunday, but a further check was announced for raceday morning and officials ultimately had no option but to call off proceedings.
Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: “It’s 8am, we’ve got freezing fog and it’s minus 5C.
“I had to wait to get the latest update from the Met Office and it’s not forecast to clear today. It might do by 3pm, but it’s worse now than it was 7.30am.
“Hopefully we should be fine for racing on Wednesday, but this looks set in for the day. Put it this way, if I was going skiing here today you wouldn’t see much!”
Exeter’s National Hunt meeting on Tuesday must survive a 4pm inspection on Monday, while Leicester will inspect at 3.30pm on Monday for their meeting on the same day following successive minus 5C nights over the weekend.
