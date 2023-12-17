Kempton comes under consideration for Boothill

Boothill could attempt to continue his stellar campaign in Kempton’s Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase over the Christmas period.

Harry Fry’s progressive performer has climbed to a career-high mark of 158, having begun the season with a pair of handicap victories in competitive Ascot heats, and was poised for a return to Graded company in Sandown’s Tingle Creek before conditions turned unsuitably testing.

The eight-year-old has the option of waiting for Ascot’s Clarence House Chase on January 20, but having thrived over the Desert Lad course and distance when claiming the Wayward Lad 12 months ago, Fry is tempted to seek a third-straight handicap victory at the Sunbury track on December 27.

“We’re mulling over whether we look at the Desert Orchid,” said Fry.

“He’s in good form with himself and we would like to step up into Graded company, but he would have to improve again to match the top horses in that division.

“We’re sort of mulling over which route we go and we do have the Clarence House on our mind, but you may well see him out at Kempton over Christmas.

“It would be lovely if that was still a Grade Two, that would be perfect for him, but it is now a Grade Two limited handicap. Of course he won the Wayward Lad on the card last year.

“We will be having a look at the Desert Orchid and then sort of deciding. He’s won two valuable prizes already this season and if he could win another one that would be great.”