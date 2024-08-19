Kerdos camp turn sights to Curragh target
Kerdos will turn his attention to the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh after connections decided to swerve York.
The son of Profitable held an entry in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on the Knavesmire on Friday, but was taken out at the confirmation stage with trainer Clive Cox preferring to try his luck in Ireland.
The four-year-old had Royal Ascot winner Asfoora behind him when he won the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock.
But the Australian speedster gained revenge at the Royal meeting when she came home to win the King Charles III Stakes with Kerdos back in fifth, three and a quarter lengths in arrears.
Kerdos was then only beaten two lengths when they renewed rivalries in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood, where Big Evs held Asfoora by a short head.
Cox is wary of firmer ground predicted for York and has opted for a trip to the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend.
Cox said: “He will be heading for the Flying Five in Ireland.
“He’s in good form, but with the ground being on the quicker side we’re taking that route. We want to avoid the ground being on the quicker side at York.
“We’re very happy with him, but we’d like to put our thoughts behind the Flying Five in Ireland.”
