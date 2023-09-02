Kerdos fires home in Beverley Bullet

Kerdos filled the shoes to be left vacant by Tis Marvellous after victory in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.

Both horses are trained by Clive Cox and the latter was running his final race at the age of nine after a career that has seen him register nine victories – including in the last two renewals of the Beverley Bullet.

By contrast, Kerdos is only in his second season of racing at three years old but started the contest a 3-1 shot after finishing fifth behind Highfield Princess in the Group Two King George Stakes at Goodwood.

Silky Wilkie and Apollo One were the 15-8 joint-favourites and were disputing the lead a furlong from home as Tis Marvellous tried to challenge on the outside, but it was stablemate Kerdos who was guided through a gap by Ben Curtis and charged ahead just strides from the line to win by half a length.

Tis Marvellous tried his best for a final success, but head to settle for fourth, beaten a total of a length.

“It was very smooth from start to finish,” Curtis told Racing TV.

“All he (Clive) said was bring him down slowly, get plenty of cover and have loads of confidence.

“He said he’s plenty good enough to win, he knows his horses. I did that and he duly went and won.”

Cox said of his stable star Tis Marvellous: “I couldn’t be prouder of the way he’s signed off. He’s a stalwart at home and at the races, he broke the record in the Robert Papin and here.

“He’s won nine proper races and he’s been with me throughout his career and been instrumental in working with really top-flight horses, Harry Angel and Profitable and the like.

“He’s a gentleman and Amy Dickens, who has looked after him from day one, is going to be having him. I’m really pleased he’s going to have a good home.

“He’s deserving and it’s just a really nice story, I’m very proud to have been involved in training him.”

Of the winner he added: “We’ve had a wetter time of things, he ran a blinder at Goodwood bearing in mind how soft the ground was there. He’s quite versatile but he’s a better horse on better ground. I really hope this is the start of a promising career for Kerdos.”

The Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp could now be a target for the colt if the ground is quick enough.

Cox said: “We’ve had such a wet time, I think once in every five years they get a dry surface over there so we could be due one.

“He’s really taken to settling now and doing what we’ve been seeing at home. He’s a really nice horse to look forward to.”