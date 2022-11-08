Kerry Lee aiming two at Cheltenham feature

Kerry Lee will be attempting to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup for a second time when she saddles Demachine and Storm Control in the Cheltenham feature on Saturday afternoon.

It is three years since Happy Diva gave the Herefordshire-based trainer victory in the prestigious handicap and the colours of owner Will Roseff will be worn once again in the race by Storm Control as he bids for a third success at Prestbury Park, dropping back in trip.

But it is stablemate Demachine who arguably carries the stronger claims of the Bell House Stables duo as he looks to follow up his taking victory at Uttoxeter in the summer.

Campaigned as a stayer over fences on the whole, including when second to Remastered in the Reynoldstown at Ascot as a novice, he thrived for the drop back to two and a half miles in the midlands, winning by over three lengths on his first outing since wind surgery.

Despite being aimed at the race since and arriving at National Hunt HQ on the back of a confidence-boosting victory, Lee is refusing to get too carried away about her chances in a race that often provides plenty of early-season drama.

She said: “It’s a similar sort of trip to Uttoxeter, a stiffer track, but much stiffer opposition so I can’t start singing winning songs at the moment and there’s a lot of luck involved as well.

“He is very nice, but he’s also quite tricky to train and has had a few problems with his wind over the years. It was nice to get his head in front last time out and we can only wait and see what happens on Saturday.”

Storm Control is a Cheltenham regular and is well treated on his old form but would need to return to his best to have a say.

“It’s a step back in trip for him, but he has won over shorter and he’s incredibly well and we’re happy to be having a go at it with him,” said Lee.

“Richard Patrick will ride Storm Control and Kevin Brogan will be on Demachine.”

Demachine is a 16-1 chance with the sponsors with Storm Control available at 20s.