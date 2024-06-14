Kevin Ryan confirms Inisherin will be supplemented for Commonwealth Cup

Inisherin will lead Kevin Ryan’s squad into battle at Royal Ascot next week after the trainer confirmed his exciting sprinter will be supplemented for the Commonwealth Cup.

Not beaten far when sixth in the 2000 Guineas in early May, the Shamardal colt successfully dropped back to six furlongs when dominating his rivals in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock three weeks later.

Ryan left his stable star in Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile at the confirmation stage, but he is set to be added to the field for next Friday’s Commonwealth Cup at a cost of £46,000 to his owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

“He is in good form. He runs in the Commonwealth Cup,” Ryan said at York on Friday.

Inisherin is a 4-1 joint-favourite with Paddy Power along with Vandeek, who was beaten into third place as a hot favourite for the Sandy Lane but can be expected to improve for what was his first run since winning the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket in the autumn.

Ryan has saddled nine previous winners at Royal Ascot, his most recent being Triple Time in the curtain-raising Queen Anne Stakes 12 months ago.

The Hambleton handler has also enjoyed Group One success at the meeting with Hello Youmzain in the 2020 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, a race in which he is set to be represented once again, with Abernant Stakes winner Washington Heights considered a significant player.

Ryan’s other entries include 100-1 shot Hi Royal in the Queen Anne, Forza Orta and Marhaba The Champ in the Copper Horse Handicap and Carlisle winner Ain’t Nobody in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

He added: “They are all in good form, all the work is done and we are very happy with the horses going there.”