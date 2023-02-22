Kevin Stott announced as retained rider for Amo Racing

Amo Racing Limited has announced Kevin Stott as its new retained rider for the 2023 Flat season.

The ownership group, led by football agent Kia Joorabchian, has become an increasingly powerful force in recent years, with winners Persian Force, Go Bears Go, Crypto Force and Hello You among those to carry their purple and white silks to Group-race success.

Rossa Ryan was previously the number one jockey for Amo Racing, but lost the job last summer, after which the likes of Frankie Dettori and Colin Keane were called upon for high-profile rides.

But in a statement released on Wednesday, it was confirmed that Stott, who enjoyed Group One success aboard Hello Youmzain in the 2020 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, will now ride the majority of Amo Racing’s horses.

Joorabchian said: “We’re delighted to have secured Kevin as our number one rider for the 2023 season. He is super-talented, and we consider him as one of the top tier elite Flat jockeys.

“I am positive we can provide him with a platform from which he can excel further, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Stott said: “The Amo Racing job is arguably one of the biggest. The strength and depth they have at their disposal is second to none and I’m very excited to be part of the team. I look at this as the beginning of a long and successful partnership.

“I want to ride the best horses in the best races and that is the level Amo operate at. I can’t wait to get started.”