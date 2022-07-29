29 July 2022

Khaadem keeps up King George domination for Charlie Hills

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2022

Khaadem once again showed his liking for Goodwood when holding off the late challenge of Raasel in the King George Qatar Stakes.

Winner of the Stewards’ Cup back in 2019, he had generally struggled upped in company ever since although he did win the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last time out.

Trained by Charlie Hills – who won this Group Two for four successive years with the brilliant Battaash between 2017-2020 – the six-year-old rewarded punters at 8-1.

The pace was a rapid one set by Frankie Dettori on the Czech raider Ponntos, but his stride began to shorten with a furlong to run.

Ryan Moore – riding the winner for the first time – brought his mount through horses and hit the front with a furlong to run and while Raasel finished with a late rattle, as is his style, he could not catch Khaadem who held on by a neck.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s statements after ‘Wagatha Christie’ ruling

news

Rebekah Vardy loses ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case against Coleen Rooney

news

Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

news