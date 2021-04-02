Khuzaam claims impressive Mile verdict

Khuzaam impressed in winning the mile division
By NewsChain Sport
17:05pm, Fri 02 Apr 2021
Khuzaam blitzed the field with an impressive performance to win the Bombardier All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield

Hitting the front on the turn for home, Khuzaam (6-4 favourite) quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals with a devastating turn of foot.

Jack Mitchell sat on the heels of the pace-making Canagat in the early stages before making his move.

The response from the Roger Varian-trained five-year-old was immediate and he romped away to score by five lengths from Mums Tipple. Bless Him stayed on for third place, another length away.

Mitchell said: “That was nice and smooth. His work has improved a lot since he won at Chelmsford and the gelding operation has obviously helped him.

“He’s still got some miles to go on his clock.”

