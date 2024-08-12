Kikkuli could look to get back on track in Hungerford

Kikkuli, Lake Forest and Poet Master are among 13 confirmations for the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

A half-brother to the brilliant Frankel, Kingman colt Kikkuli was narrowly denied Royal Ascot success by Haatem in the Jersey Stakes in June.

He was subsequently sent off a hot favourite to strike Group One gold in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, but could finish only sixth. The three-year-old could take on his elders for the first time at Group Two level in Berkshire this weekend.

The William Haggas-trained Lake Forest could step up to seven furlongs after finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and Newbury’s Hackwood Stakes on his last couple of starts.

Karl Burke’s Elite Status beat Lake Forest on the latter occasion and on Saturday the same trainer looks set to saddle Poet Master, who was seriously impressive in landing the Group Two Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh on his most recent appearance.

Wathnan Racing have two possible representatives in Ed Walker’s English Oak and Make Me King from Hamad Al Jehani’s yard.

The former dominated his rivals in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, but was beaten into fourth when well fancied for the Group Two Lennox Stakes at Goodwood a fortnight ago.

“We’ve not made a firm plan yet, we left them both in and we’ll see later in the week,” said Wathnan’s European racing adviser Richard Brown.

“English Oak is a likely runner and we’ll chat with the team about Make Me King.

“I thought English Oak was a bit flat at Goodwood and I think we’ll see a better showing on Saturday.”

Other possible runners include last year’s winner Witch Hunter (Richard Hannon), Tiber Flow (Haggas) and Noble Dynasty (Charlie Appleby).

There are also several familiar names in contention for the other Group race on Saturday’s Newbury card – the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

Al Aasy appears a major player for Haggas following his cosy success in Goodwood’s Glorious Stakes, Arrest is set to defend his crown for John and Thady Gosden, while Willie Mullins has entered Vauban.