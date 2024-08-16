Kikkuli primed for Hungerford action at Newbury

Oisin Murphy will be reunited with Kikkuli on Saturday when he goes for BetVictor Hungerford Stakes glory at Newbury.

The three-time champion jockey and current title leader was aboard Harry Charlton’s strapping son of Kingman when going down by the barest of margins to Haatem in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He handed over the reins to Ryan Moore for his tilt at the Prix Jean Prat, but is back in the saddle for this Group Two assignment.

The colt has always been in the spotlight being a half-brother to the brilliant Frankel, but so far a stakes success has eluded him despite some fine efforts in defeat since stepping up in grade.

However, Murphy has been impressed with Kikkuli’s work at home in the build-up to this seven-furlong event which will be the three-year-old’s first outing at a venue his illustrious sibling dazzled during his all-conquering career.

“He felt good last week and this looks a good spot for him,” said Murphy.

“We’re hopeful of a good run in what looks a competitive race. It’s great to ride a half-brother to Frankel for sure.”

Ed Walker’s English Oak is another seeking to regain the winning thread after missing out on a hat-trick in a muddling running of the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

That was his first appearance in Group company, but before that he was a most impressive winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting, producing a performance suggesting he is more than worthy of his place in this grade.

His handler has elected to come here rather than wait a week for the City of York Stakes and feels the Berkshire track is the perfect place to showcase his best as he lines up alongside stablemate Popmaster.

“English Oak is well and on track for the Hungerford. He came out of Goodwood in good order,” said Walker

“I think over a straight seven at Newbury it is the perfect place to bounce back. It was a funny race at Goodwood.

“There aren’t that many opportunities over seven furlongs and it is a shame there are two only a week apart. Sadly it doesn’t have the prize-money of York but as a result could be slightly weaker.”

William Haggas’ Tiber Flow also struggled to land a blow on the Sussex Downs but was a seven-furlong scorer in the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock prior to Goodwood.

Marco Botti has decided to drop back to seven furlongs with his star filly Folgaria, looking to replicate her fine effort over track and trip when claiming the Fred Darling Stakes earlier in the season.

Since then she has been tried up at mile in search of Group One honours, but her trainer expects her to be suited by moving back slightly in both distance and grade.

Botti said: “I’ve been saying for a while seven furlongs is her optimum trip and we took a chance at Ascot in the Coronation Stakes. She did OK and ran respectably, but over a mile it just stretches her a little bit.

“She is taking on some good horses and it is not an easy task, but she seems to be in good form and has won at Newbury before. It will be nice to see how she gets on at this level and we are happy with her, she has done some nice work at home.

“I’m pleased they have had a little bit of rain and it is not going to be really fast ground – it should be nice ground for everyone.”

Defending champion Witch Hunter represents Richard Hannon, with locally-based Eve Johnson Houghton saddling the 2022 Hungerford winner Jumby at a track he knows well.